Iran derides US human rights claims as Congress applauds Netanyahu

Tehran, IRNA – The most ridiculous slogan heard from American and European leaders and statesmen is the slogan of human rights, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

He made the remarks in a post on his X account on Thursday, a day after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the US Congress amid the applause of American lawmakers.

“The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is in the arms of his supporters after 9 months of genocide and infanticide,” Kanaani wrote, making a reference to the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Stirp.

“This is how decades of deceptive efforts of Western civilization to show an innocent and humane face to the world are falling apart, and the violent face of American politics is exposed to the whole world,” he added.

Kanaani further noted that the Congress welcomed the Israeli butcher with applause while the basic rights of Palestinians, including the right to life, security, access to water, food, medicine, and treatment, etc., are being violated in the most horrible way before the world’s eyes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the butcher of Tel Aviv.

“Shame is a very small word for this scandal,” the spokesman lamented.

