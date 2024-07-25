Netanyahu is both war criminal and liar: Sen. Sanders

“Netanyahu is a war criminal. We must do everything in our power to end the war in Gaza and provide immediate humanitarian relief to the people who are suffering there”, Sander wrote in a message on his user account on X social media, according to IRNA’s Thursday morning report.

All humanitarian organizations have acknowledged that tens of thousands of Palestinian children are facing hunger in the Gaza Strip because Netanyahu's extremist regime continues to block the delivery of humanitarian aid to this region, he highlighted in his post.

Sander went on to point out that the Israelis want Netanyahu to step down and therefor her actually came to the US Congress to advance his election campaign.

This lawmaker added that it is for the first time in the history of the United States, such an honor has been given to “a war criminal," referring to the Zionist premier.

Outspoken Sanders had previously issued a number of statements against the prime minister of the Zionist regime. He has also been a vocal critic of America's support for the Israel regime and calls for a policy change over Israel’s inhuman actions against Palestinians.

