Netanyahu’s speech full of lies, accusations: Islamic Jihad

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement says Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress was full of lies and accusations, and showed that he does not intend to end the war on Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the Islamic Jihad said in a statement that Netanyahu proved in his speech that he gets his fragile existence from wars.

“Netanyahu’s lies that his army did not kill a single civilian in the attack on Rafah are an insult to the world,” the statement read.

“Netanyahu’s words clearly show that he does not intend to end his aggression in Gaza, and his attempt to get a green light from the US is to expand the scope of the war and cover the entire region,” it added.

Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday amid soaring tensions over the Zionist regime’s nine-and-half-month war on Gaza.

The Israeli premier’s speech came while thousands of protesters demonstrated around Capitol Hill to condemn his regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

