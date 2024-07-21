Hamas official says intense pressure could prevent Israel

Palestinian news agency Shehab quoted Izzat al-Rishq on Sunday as saying.

The occupying regime is continuing crimes and terrorist acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza while it is fully supported by the United States, the Hamas senior official added.

Every day, the criminal enemy carries out massacre from north to west of Gaza, kills children, women and the elderly, and targets houses and refugee camps, he underlined.

Based on the latest report released by Palestinian Ministry of Health, about 38,882 have been killed in Gaza from the onset of war in the enclave in October 2023.

Since then, the Israeli regime could not achieve its aims which were the annihilation of Hamas and the release of the Zionist prisoners.

