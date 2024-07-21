Haaretz warns about new phase of Israeli war with resistance groups

In an article, Haaretz said that after nine and a half months, the Israeli-Hamas war has entered a new and more dangerous phase.

The newspaper pointed out that an Israeli settler was killed in the Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv, after which Israeli warplanes bombed Yemeni weapons depots, a power plant, and oil storage facilities in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, causing severe damage.

Haaretz wrote that this is the first time Israel has directly attacked Yemen, while it used to mission the US-led coalition to respond to Yemenis’ attacks.

The Israeli newspaper further said it is expected that the attack will also lead to Ansarullah’s retaliation against Israeli targets, and these clashes may exacerbate the risk of war.

Haaretz also wrote that the launch of a drone from Yemen on Friday was a surprise because there were no prior intelligence warnings and the defense system’s performance appears to have been limited.

Meanwhile, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, reacted to the Zionist regime’s airstrike on Hodeidah on Sunday morning, stressing that a painful response awaits the Tel Aviv regime.

Al-Qahoum warned that the answer is coming, painful and severe, and you will regret and mourn. Your options will be either immigration or shelter.

