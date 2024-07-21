Zionists hold emergency meeting amid fear of Yemeni response

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist Minister of Transport Miri Regev with the presence of security officials discussed in an emergency meeting about the possibility of Yemeni attacks on strategic and vital infrastructures related to her ministry.

On the other hand, the Israeli media reported that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin had boycotted the meeting of the war cabinet, in which, the decision to attack Yemen's Hudaydah port was taken.

The two ministers, according to media, said they knew about such plan ahead of time.

Channel 12 reported that Smotrich and Levin refused to attend after being summoned only 45 minutes before the meeting.

Walla news media also said that relevant information was sent from the military apparatus to the Knesset at time the attack was already underway.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and the military have already pledged to avenge the attack and inflict a harsh bow to the regime in the best possible way.

