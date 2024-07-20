Hamas welcomes ICJ opinion, urges UNSC measures to end Israeli occupation

Hamas made the demand on Friday night, hours after the top UN court declared its advisory opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, saying that the occupation is unlawful and should end “as rapidly as possible”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) also urged Israel to immediately stop its settlement construction and said that existing settlements must be removed. In addition, the Hague-based court called on the General Assembly and Security Council to consider “the precise modalities” to end Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian resistance movement welcomed the ICJ announcement, saying that it makes the international community shoulder its responsibility to end the Israeli occupation, stop the “dangerous” expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and halt extensive efforts to Judaize Al-Quds City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the ICJ announcement, “we demand the UN General Assembly and Security Council take the necessary measures aimed at ending the Israeli occupation,” Hamas said.

The resistance movement referred to ICJ rulings in the past several months that had urged Israel to stop its genocide in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory, and refrain from a ground invasion of Rafah City.

Hamas said that the regime ignored all those rulings in the wake of the full support of the United States. Therefore, the movement said, the international community should implement all rulings and resolutions against Israel and put aside the “US will”.

4194**4354