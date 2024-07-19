ICJ terms Israel's presence in occupied Palestine as illegal

The 15-judge panel said Israel’s “abuse of its status as the occupying power” renders its “presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful". It says its continued presence was ”illegal” and should be ended as “rapidly as possible,” AP reported.

According to the ruling of this court, the transfer of settlers by Israel to the West Bank and Holy Quds, as well as maintaining their presence by Israel, is contrary to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In a non-binding opinion, the International Court of Justice pointed to a wide list of policies, including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Quds, use of the area’s natural resources, the annexation and imposition of permanent control over lands and discriminatory policies against Palestinians, all of which it said violated international law.

This ruling is issued while the International Court of Justice is investigating the accusation made by South Africa that the Zionist regime committed genocide in Gaza in another case following the destructive 10-month military attack of the Israeli regime on Gaza.

9376**2050