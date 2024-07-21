Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 21

** IRAN DAILY

- A shot that did the trick

At 6:12 p.m. ET last Saturday, halfway through a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, eight rounds of shots were heard, one of which partially pierced Republican candidate Donald Trump’s right ear shortly before he was shielded by the Secret Service and whisked offstage with a streak of blood on his face. “I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear,” Trump said, while recounting the incident. “I said to myself, Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet. I moved my hand to my right ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood.”

- Palestinians urge world to end Israel’s occupation after ICJ ruling

Palestinian activists and political factions called for immediate international action to end Israel’s occupation after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the regime’s presence in Palestinian territory is unlawful. Many activists and legal experts say the Friday’s ruling by the ICJ, which has found that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories is unlawful, will do little to improve life for Palestinians.

- President-elect unveils vision for economic growth

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian announced plans to form a committee to develop a detailed economic plan with the goal of creating a comprehensive economic roadmap. During a meeting with private sector economic business people at Iran Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of involving representatives from various sectors such as the private sector, universities, industry, relevant government bodies, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this committee to establish an expert economic roadmap, otaghiranonline.ir reported.

- Pulp Fiction

Western media has an old habit of oversimplifying and misrepresenting governments and political systems in other parts of the world, especially in Iran. This tendency is rooted in long-held Western misconceptions about non-Western cultures and a need to rationalize Western dominance by portraying non-Western governments as inherently flawed and incapable. An article published by Reuters on July 18 was a perfect example of this lasting tradition. The article titled “how Iran's Khamenei elevated a little-known moderate to the presidency” claims that five people “with knowledge of the matter” informed Reuters about how the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei managed to raise voter turnout from an anticipated “13 percent” to the 50 percent participation rate recorded on the second round of the snap presidential elections on July 5th.

- Pezeshkian praises Gen. Soleimani's legacy of unity in meeting with family

During a Friday meeting with the family of the late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian lauded the late military leader, calling him the "epitome of unity and convergence." Pezeshkian stated that General Soleimani's path was marked by inclusivity and a rejection of division. He emphasized the importance of carrying forward Soleimani's ideals of unity as Iranian authorities address the nation's challenges.

- Belaz: The pride of Belarus

I had already seen photos of giant dump trucks made in Belarus. After arriving in Minsk at sunset on July 7, the next day the media group from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization first started visiting the Belaz factory in Zhodino, a small city about 50 km from the capital Minsk. First, we started touring huge engines, other equipment, and the assembly line. Then we were led to a place where giant mining dump trucks - some largest in the world - and excavators were parked.

- Hezbollah hits Zionist targets for first time

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Saturday fired a barrage of rockets and missiles at Israeli military positions in the northern occupied territories, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children. Israeli media reported that about 55 projectiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting the occupied Golan Heights in Syria.

- Houses targeted as Israel steps up Gaza bombardment

Israeli forces pounded several areas across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, martyring at least 30 Palestinians, according to health officials, as tanks advanced deeper into western and northern Rafah. Among those killed on Saturday were local journalist Muhammad Abu Jasser, his wife, and two children, in an Israeli strike on their house in the northern Gaza Strip, a medic said.

- U-20 volleyballers down Indonesia

Iran’s U-20 volleyball team defeated Indonesia in a friendly match in a straight set (25-12, 25-20, 25-17). The Iranian team is gearing up for the 2024 Asian Boys’ U-20 Volleyball Championship. The team has been drawn into Group B, where they will compete against China, Chinese Taipei, and Qatar. The 2024 Asian Boys’ U-20 Volleyball Championship is set to take place from July 23 to 30 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

