Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, North Caucasus broaden tourism ties

Direct flights between Iran and the North Caucasus have sparked a new era in bilateral relations, with a tourism delegation from the region set to visit Iran next week.

This reciprocal visit follows an Iranian tourism delegation’s trip to the North Caucasus last year in October.

-- Caspian states begin rescue drill hosted by Iran

Iran is hosting a rescue drill with the participation of all five Caspian Sea littoral states. The drill began on Friday and will last until Sunday, according to Mehr News Agency.

The exercise, named “CASAREX 24”, is hosted by the Northern Fleet of Iran’s Navy. The motto of the rescue drill is “Together for a safe and secure Caspian Sea”.

-- Alipour aiming high after reunion with Reds

Iranian striker Ali Alipour said he will be looking to repeat his good old days in the Persepolis shirt and receive an international call-up after signing a two-year contract with the Persian Gulf Pro League champion as a free agent.

Alipour, 28, left the Theran Reds in 2020 to join C.S. Marítimo but his time in the Portuguese top flight was hit by a couple of sidelining injuries as he only managed 17 goals across four seasons – including two in 19 appearances for Gil Vicente last term.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Artist Farhad Moshiri Dies at 61

Farhad Moshiri has been remembered as Iran’s “most important contemporary artist” and a “true magician” following his death at the age of 61.

Primarily known for his mixed-media practices in painting, assemblage, sculpture and more, Moshiri’s technical prowess took inspiration from both eastern and western traditions and art practices.

-- OPEC Hails Iran as a Pioneer in Oil Industry Heritage

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has commended Iran’s outstanding role and announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a leading country in the oil industry heritage.

The latest issue of the OPEC Bulletin concerns the importance of the oil industry heritage and the necessity of contribution to its preservation. The OPEC Bulletin says that industrial heritage can inform policymakers and make a valuable contribution to the discussion on future energy pathways.

-- IMF: Iran’s Economy to Grow 3.3% in 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that Iran’s economic growth will hit 3.3 percent in 2024. In its latest report on “Global Economic Outlook”, the international monetary body said the average global economic growth is expected to reach 3.2 percent in 2024, a bit lower than that of last year.

The IMF put the world’s economic growth in 2023 at 3.3 percent.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Paris 2024: Iran's delegation departs

The second delegation of Iranian athletes departed for France on Thursday (July 19) to participate in the 33rd Olympic Games, Paris 2024. The Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11. A total of 10,500 athletes from around the world are expected to compete in 329 events across 32 sports.

The second delegation consists of shooting, archery, gymnastic, rowing, and table tennis teams, with the first group leaving on July 16. Iran will compete at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics with 40 athletes. Iranian male and female sportspersons are ready to compete in 13 different sports in Paris.

-- ‘EAEU to consider Iran’s observer status in next meeting’

The minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has said the commission is going to consider Iran’s observer status during the next meeting of the union which is due to be held in Armenian capital Yerevan in late September.

In a phone call with Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Andrey Slepnev said: “In this meeting, several programs have been prepared to introduce Iran's economic and commercial capacities to the member states of the Eurasian Union.”

-- IRCS, QRCS discuss ways to enhance co-op

The Iranian Red Crescent Society and Qatar Red Crescent Society have explored the potential to develop bilateral cooperation. The IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, held an online meeting with the CEO of QRCS, Faisal Mohamad Al-Emadi, on Wednesday, the IRCS website reported.

The officials highlighted the significance of fostering cooperation to carry out humanitarian actions in the region.

