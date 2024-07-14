Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Pezeshkian’s foreign policy based on constructive engagement

The article by President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian about his government’s perspective on foreign policy is significant in many ways, as it sends a crystal-clear message to the world: Iran’s new administration is all about striking a balance in its foreign affairs. The 20-year vision document is a major guiding light for the Islamic Republic of Iran. When it was being drafted, two main schools of thought on foreign policy emerged. The first argued that confrontational approaches were needed to safeguard Iran’s interests, pushing for resistance against the West.

- Armed forces ready to work with new gov’t: Top general Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Saturday that the country’s military forces are ready to fully cooperate with the new government in all fields. Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks after a meeting with Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian who won the July 5 runoff election to replace the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

- Iranian artists shine at French Millon auction

The Millon and Associés Auction in Paris, titled ‘Middle Eastern Auction, 20th Century Art/Istanbul - Montparnasse,’ featured works by Iranian artists. At the event, an untitled work by Sadeq Tabrizi was sold for 42,000 euros, IRNA wrote. The renowned Battaille-Battaille Street in Paris witnessed the brilliance of Iranian artists at one of its famous auctions. The Millon and Associés Paris auction house held a modern and contemporary art auction on July 11, featuring works from Iran, Turkey, and the Arab world.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Horrifying massacre in “safe zone”

Israeli warplanes have unleashed a barrage of bombs and missiles on a tent camp killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians in an area that the Tel Aviv regime claimed to be a “safe zone”. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 71 people have been killed and at least 290 others injured at the tent camp in al-Mawasi area. The Gaza government media office said the number of dead was at least 100.

- Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump was shot in the ear Saturday evening while speaking onstage at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in an incident that’s being investigated as an assassination attempt from a shooter on a roof near the rally site. Several shots were fired during the Saturday incident. Live video showed blood on the right side of Trump's face and ear. He was seen holding his hand to his ear before falling to the ground behind the podium.

- How Mohammed Deif became the symbol of Palestinian resistance

Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif has achieved enormous popularity among Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Deif has been the leader of Hamas’ military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, since 2002. Israel put him on its so-called ‘most wanted’ list nearly three decades ago.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Gaza is new Karbala

Dozens of Palestinians were martyred in Israeli strikes on a displaced people’s camp in Gaza’s Khan Younis on Saturday, according to the government media office.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 71 Palestinians were killed in the attack, adding that 289 others were injured.

- Zionists admit inability to deal with Iranian drones

The occupying regime of Israel is facing a big failure in its intelligence system, manifested in the “rapid advancement” of the Iranian drone industry, a leading Israeli newspaper says. Arie Egozi, the security affairs correspondent for The Times of Israel, wrote that while most attention focused on Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran developed a significant drone industry with various models. “The issue is more severe than it seems because Israel’s defense systems are unable to deal with the Iranian drones,” he said.

- Iran’s U-20 team wins CAFA championship

Iran have defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in the 2024 CAFA U-20 Championship final. Reza Ghandipour scored three goals for Iran in the match. Hussein Abdi’s side defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 and was held to a 1-1 draw by Uzbekistan in Group B and advanced to the

final as the winner. Uzbekistan came third, beating Tajikistan 3-0 earlier in the day.

