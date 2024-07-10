Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 10

** IRAN DAILY

- World leaders felicitate Pezeshkian on election win

World leaders are sending messages or calling Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate his election as Iran’s 14th president and to express their readiness to continue their relations with Iran under the new government. On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with Pezeshkian to congratulate his

election. Sharif praised Iran’s election process as proof of the strength of the Islamic Republic’s democratic foundations, and wished prosperity for the Iranian people.

- University of Tehran signs MoUs with Russian, Malaysian counterparts

The University of Tehran signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with HSE University of Russia and MAHSA University of Malaysia, aiming to strengthen academic and cultural relations. The agreements were signed by President of the University of Tehran, Mohammad Moghimi, and the respective representatives of the Russian and Malaysian universities on Tuesday in Tehran. According to the agreements, the universities will facilitate academic exchanges, including student and staff mobility, as well as joint research and educational initiatives. The universities also plan to hold joint conferences and seminars to further scientific cooperation.

- Iranians eager to restore taekwondo success in Paris

Four Iranians will be looking to end the country’s eight-year wait for an Olympic medal when the taekwondo competitions of the Paris Games get underway. Kimia Alizadeh’s historic -57kg bronze in Rio 2016 – the only Olympic medal won by an Iranian girl to date – remains the last taekwondo achievement for the country in the sporting extravaganza as the occasion in Tokyo three years ago was the first in six editions to yield no success for the Iranian representatives.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran is not the problem – the US is

The Biden administration is not ready to resume talks with Iran to revive the JCPOA under the new Iranian president, the White House national security council spokesman said during a press conference on Monday. When asked if Washington is ready to resume talks with Iran to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the election of a new Iranian President, who appears to be more in favor of engaging in negotiations with the West compared to his conservative predecessors, John Kirby replied with a blunt “no”. When asked to speak louder, Kirby added that Iran’s support for Resistance groups in West Asia and its alleged – and rejected – supply of drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war means the US cannot resume talks with Iran to revive to the JCPOA, a deal that solely focuses on Iran’s nuclear program and promises to remove sanctions against Tehran if it limits its nuclear activities.

- Pezeshkian's calls for deeper ties with Iraq, Pakistan

Iran's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, has emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with both Iraq and Pakistan in separate phone calls with the leaders of both countries. During his conversation with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Pezeshkian highlighted the strong bonds between Iran and Iraq, stating, "The extent of political, economic, cultural and religious ties between Iran and Iraq needs no explanation." He expressed hope that these relations "will be further deepened in the new era with the cooperation of the high officials of the two countries."

- Iran to launch 2 new satellites in coming weeks

The head of Iran’s Space Organization has announced that Iran will launch two new satellites in the coming weeks. Speaking at the first International Lithium Battery Conference on Tuesday, Hassan Salarieh said that, through the tireless efforts of Iranian youth and scientists, “Kowsar” and “Hodhod” satellites are scheduled to be launched and put into the orbit this year. According to Salarieh, Kowsar is an observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.5 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveying and demarcation. The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hezbollah releases second video of Zionist bases

Lebanon’s Hezbollah published an almost 10-minute video, on Tuesday, showing footage of 17 military sites in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights which it said had been gathered by the resistance group’s surveillance aircraft. The video is the second episode in a series intended to show how far Hezbollah’s surveillance of Israel has reached.

- Brazil ratifies first free trade deal with Palestine

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has announced the ratification of the free trade agreement between the Mercosur South American trade bloc and Palestine, allowing the entry of Palestinian products without customs tariffs. According to Lula, Brazil is the first country in the bloc to ratify a free trade agreement with Palestine. He made the announcement at the 64th Summit of Mercosur heads of state in Paraguay.

- Minister: Iran to raise oil production to 4 million bpd

Oil Minister Javad Oji has said Tuesday Iran plans to increase its daily crude production to 4.0 million barrels per day (bpd) by late March 2025 and the preparations for the mentioned increase are currently underway. Oji said that the late President Ebrahim Raisi administration has already managed to increase oil production from 2.2 to 3.6 million bpd and is now planning to increase the daily output to 4.0 million barrels by the end of the current Iranian year, which falls on March 20, 2025.

