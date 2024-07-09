Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Mokhber sends bill for strategic economic pact with Syria to Parliament

Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber sent a bill on a long-term strategic economic cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic and Syria to the Parliament on Monday.

According to Article 77 of Iran’s Constitution, any treaty, convention, contract, and international agreement between Iran and other countries or international institutions must be approved by the Parliament.

-- PIVEX 2024 Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The Ninth Iran International Exhibition of Pipes Fittings, Sanitary Valves, Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Related Industries and Services entitled PIVEX 2024 was inaugurated in Tehran on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Head of Economic Department of the Leader’s Office Ali Aqa-Mohammadi, Deputy Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Sohbatollah Rahmani, and Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Baradaran and industrialists.

-- Oil rallies for four weeks ahead of OPEC, EIA reports

Oil market rallied for four consecutive weeks, pushing energy costs higher across the world amidst geopolitical tensions and US lower inventories.

Despite positive demand outlook, there is risk that supply side will be tightened. Production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers amounted to around 27 million bpd in June, with a few members including Iraq exceeding output quotas, wrote dmarketforces.com. Analysts expressed view that oil prices have remained relatively well supported amid continued hurricane activity in the US Gulf of Mexico.

-- Knowledge-Based Iranian Company Develops E-Buses

A technologist at a knowledge-based company in Iran told ANA that he and his teammates have designed electric bus body structures and platforms, adding that the company has now the capability of manufacturing buses, vans, etc.

“This company operates in the field of design and construction of commercial vehicle platforms of vehicles such as buses, minibuses and vans. Platform design includes body structure, skeleton structure, chassis prototype design and bus engine and gearbox chassis assembly,” said Saeid Shirazi.

-- Exhibition of Educational Attractions to be Held in Iran

An international exhibition on educational attractions will be held in Iran in a bid to showcase the capacity of Iranian universities to persuade foreign students to pursue their education in the Islamic Republic.

Muhammad Javad Salmanpour, an organizer for the exhibition, said that the event is scheduled to be held in late September or October.

The exhibition will feature 12 cultural and educational events, he said.

-- Iran Tops Islamic Countries in Leiden University Ranking

Iran has secured the top position among Islamic countries in the latest global university rankings, according to the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

ISC head Ahmad Fazel-Zadeh said that 46 Iranian universities were included in the prestigious Leiden Ranking for 2024, placing the Islamic Republic at the forefront of the Islamic world in terms of higher education institutions.

-- They stripped me naked and beat me’: Hamid Nouri recounts 1,680 days of hell in Swedish prison

Hamid Nouri, an Iranian man recently released from Swedish jail after over 4.5 years of illegal detention, has shared his harrowing account of the mistreatment he endured behind bars.

In an interview with Daneshjoo news agency, Nouri described a brutal reality of physical and psychological torture, highlighting the callous indifference of his captors.

-- Rudaki Open-Air Theater hosting tazieh performances in Muharram

The Rudaki Open-Air Theater in Tehran is hosting performances of tazieh, a traditional Iranian passion play, starting from Sunday and continuing throughout the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram.

This significant event marks the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S), who is mourned by millions of Muslims during the Muharram rituals.

-- Hengam Island: a must-visit of the Persian Gulf

Hengam Island is a fascinating destination in the Persian Gulf that promises a unique blend of natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant local culture.

Walking through Hengam, one can almost hear the echoes of the bygone eras, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts as well. Situated just two kilometers southeast of Qeshm Island, Hengam’s strategic location has bestowed it a focal point of historical significance.

