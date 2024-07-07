Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 7

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran, Moscow ink monetary deal

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin said that a monetary contract has been signed between Tehran and Moscow for carrying out bilateral trade exchanges.

Farzin told reporters on Saturday that he and his Russian counterpart had a meeting in Saint Petersburg last Thursday where they finalized agreements already signed between the two countries.

-- Iran becomes board member of ILO education center

The Islamic Republic of Iran was selected as a member of the Board of Directors of Turin Education Center in Italy, which is affiliated with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The Turin International Education Center, which was established in 1964, is known as an educational and training arm of the ILO.

-- Iran to launch highly-advanced satellite soon: Minister

Iran will launch its first domestic satellite of cutting-edge technology in a month, announced the country’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Issa Zarepour.

He added that the satellite is in the final stage expressing his hope that its data will be used soon.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- New Delhi Forum Pays Homage to ‘Martyrs of Service’

The 9th international conference of Mujahideen in Exile was held in New Delhi to pay tribute to the Iranian “Martyrs of Service”, where prominent political and scientific figures from India and Iran made speeches.

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, head of the Indian Ulema Council, addressed the audience at the event, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the greatest defender of the oppressed people of Palestine against the Zionist regime and global arrogance.

The Maulana added that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian were among the sincere and honest defenders of the oppressed people of Palestine.

-- Some 500 Companies Attend Pharmex Exhibition in Tehran

The secretary of the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate says as many as 500 manufacturing companies are taking part at the sixth edition of Pharmex exhibition, of which half are knowledge-based companies.

Pharmex is an international event which is held annually in Iran. The main sectors of this event are APIs, Pharmatech, Pharmapack, FDF, Bio, Nex and Cosmex. The 6th Pharmex International Exhibition 2024 is held here on July 4 -7.

-- Dr. Pezeshkian Steps Into the Shoes of the “People’s President”

Today, Sunday, July 8, marks the start of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, 1446 AH, which in the Islamic Republic of Iran coincides with the start of the 4-year term of a new Iranian president.

Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian who on Friday won a closely contested election in the runoff with Dr. Saeed Jalili, steps into the shoes of Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi who attained martyrdom on May 19 in a copter crash a month short of three years of his incomplete 4-year term.

It is hoped the former health minister would follow in the footsteps of the “People’s President” and name a competent cabinet to continue the unfinished work of his tireless predecessor.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Spanish coach Garrido officially named Persepolis coach

Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido was officially unveiled as the new head coach of Persepolis, one of Iran's most decorated and popular football clubs. The 55-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club after arriving in Tehran Saturday morning.

Garrido, who most recently worked as head coach of Algerian club USM Alger, will replace Brazilian coach Osmar Loss, who led Persepolis to the title in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

-- 20th Tehran Auction realizes over $3 million

The 20th Tehran Auction was held on Friday at Tehran’s Parsian Azadi Hotel, where it realized over $3 million. At the auction, which included 115 works by modern and contemporary Iranian artists, 107 pieces, over 93 percent of the offered lots, were sold at over 1,900 billion rials ($3.175 million), Khabar Online reported.

Voice-over artist and actor Shahryar Rabbani served as the auctioneer at this edition, which presented 99 paintings and calligraphic paintings, 12 sculptures, and four photos.

