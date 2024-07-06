Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s economic growth rate highest in West Asia: CBI chief

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran said the Islamic Republic’s economic growth rate is the highest among other countries in the West Asia region.

Speaking at the Bank of Russia’s Financial Congress in the Russian port city of St. Petersburg on Thursday, Mohammad Reza Farzin noted that Iran registered a five-percent economic growth rate in 2023, which is higher than many countries, including neighboring and regional states, Press TV wrote. He stressed that the figure puts Iran among the 10 countries in the world with the highest economic growth rate.

-- Iran, Oman in talks over preferential trade

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said the first round of the talks on launching a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman has been held in Muscat.

The trade and economic relations between the two countries have been following an upward trajectory in recent years, and the conclusion of the PTA and establishment of close trade-economic relations between the two countries in all trade and economic fields are of paramount importance, Mehdi Zeyghami stated.

-- Iran opens dam to revitalize Lake Urmia

Iran opened a major water storage and transfer project as part of efforts to revive Lake Urmia, an endorheic salt lake in the northwest of the country which has shrunk in recent years due to the excessive use of water from rivers and underground water in surrounding regions.

The Iranian Energy Ministry said the Badinabad dam and canal system were inaugurated in West Azerbaijan Province in a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Thursday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Nation Passes Test With Heads Held High

Millions of Iranians cast their ballots Friday to choose the next president in the election runoff, with the Interior Ministry declaring that the turnout had increased significantly compared to the first round.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) on Friday and were expected extended until midnight. National television aired images of long lines at some polling centers across the country.

-- European Central Bankers Warn of Risks to Region’s Economy

European central bankers have warned that risks including trade tensions and high government debt are piling up for the region’s economy, as they gathered for a meeting in Portugal this week.

Falling inflation and rebounding growth in the Eurozone were overshadowed by the victory of Marine Le Pen’s far-right eurosceptic party in the first round of France’s parliamentary election at the European Central Bank’s annual conference in a luxury hotel in Sintra, near Lisbon.

-- IRICA: Exports of Non-Oil Products to OIC States Grow 15%

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Muhammad Rezvanifar has said that the country’s export of non-oil products to the 56 member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) registered a 15% growth.

Rezvanifar said Iran exported more than 21.5 million tons of products, valued at $8.6 billion, to the 56 member states of the OIC in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to June 20, 2024), showing a 6 and 15 percent hike in volume and value respectively compared to the same period last year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran ready to cooperate with BRICS members to create financial entity: CBI Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin has proposed the establishment of an intergovernmental organization within BRICS, similar to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Farzin made the suggestion on Thursday as he addressed the International Banking and Financial Conference in St. Petersburg where he arrived a day earlier for talks aimed at developing monetary and banking interactions between Iran and Russia. He said that the formation of a FATF-like organization within BRICS aims to enhance banking cooperation among BRICS member states.

-- Ancient grandeur: the story of Belqeys Castle and its historical complex

Belqeys Castle is a must-visit destination for those intrigued by Iran’s rich historical heritage. Spanning an impressive area of over 180 hectares, this fortress is a remarkable example of early Islamic architecture, believed to have been constructed during the Sasanian era.

Its strategic position on a flat plain, surrounded by a deep moat, indicates its historical importance as a defensive stronghold on the ancient Silk Road.

-- Tehran to host 6th Intl. Genetics Congress

The 6th international and 18th national congress on genetics will be held in Tehran from July 7 to 9.

Hosted by Shahid Beheshti University, the three-day event will be conducted under the theme of ‘ genetics for health; food security; conservation of genetic resources, immediate needs and future necessity’, IRNA reported.

Held every two years, the congress's primary objective is to share the latest global scientific achievements among genetic professors, researchers, and experts.

