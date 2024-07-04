Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 4

** IRAN DAILY

--Leader: Turnout in runoff ‘backbone’ of Islamic Republic

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored the turnout of Iranians in the presidential runoff on Friday as the “backbone” of the Islamic Republic.

Describing the participation of people as the “backbone and source of pride for the Islamic Establishment,” the Leader said, “the better, clearer and more evident the participation, the more capable the system will be to achieve its domestic goals and to pursue the goals in the strategic development of the country, which is a big opportunity.”

--UNSC should avoid double standards in fight against terrorism: Iran

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs has underscored the United Nations’ leading role in the fight against terrorism, calling on the Security Council to avoid double standards in this regard.

Addressing the 63rd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) on Preventing and Countering Terrorism on Wednesday, Reza Najafi said that the UN should take appropriate steps in the fight against terrorism.

--Tehran, Islamabad hold conference on academic-cultural dialogue

The Second International Conference on Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue took place at Allama Iqbal Open University in Islamabad on July 2-3.

The event, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, brought together delegations from six Iranian universities and 20 participants from major universities in Pakistan.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--It’s quite wrong to think those who didn’t vote are opposed to the ruling system: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with the new custodian, a number of managers, and a group of professors from Shahid Motahari University on July 3, 2024.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke briefly about the presidential runoff election, scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024. Emphasizing the importance of the election, the Leader said that, “Anyone interested in Islam, the Islamic Republic, the progress of the country, improving the situation, and filling the voids should show their interest by participating in the election on Friday.”

--Lebanon will become ‘eternal hell’ for Israel, Iranian acting FM warns

Iran’s interim foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has delivered a strong message to Israel, cautioning that any incursion into Lebanon would lead to an “eternal hell” for the Zionist regime.

He asserted that Hezbollah’s active military and diplomatic presence in Lebanon is a key factor in the war equation, making any attempt to invade poses a formidable challenge to Israel.

“An all-out war on Lebanon will definitely turn into an eternal hell for the Zionist regime,” he stated.

--Iranian national Bashir Biazar released from French detention

– Iranian musician and filmmaker Bashir Biazar, who was detained and imprisoned in France under controversial circumstances, has been released and is en route back to Iran.

The Iranian presidency’s public relations division made the announcement on Wednesday, marking the end of Biazar’s months-long ordeal.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Ayatollah Khamenei: Friday Election Very Important

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called for a higher voter turnout in the presidential runoff on Friday.

Addressing a group of scholars from Shahid Motahari University, the Leader said the participation of people is the “backbone and source of pride for the Islamic establishment”.

“The better, clearer and more evident the participation, the more capable the system will be to achieve its domestic goals and to pursue the goals in the strategic development of the country, which is a big opportunity,” he said.

--President Mokhber Heads to Astana for SCO Summit

Iran’s interim President Muhammad Mokhber headed to Kazakhstan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the capital Astana.

Heading a high-level political and economic delegation, Mokhber is about to address the 24th SCO summit and set to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders of the member countries of the organization. Astana will host the summit on July 3-4.

--Iran Sanctions U.S. Officials Over Campus Crackdown

Iran on Wednesday announced sanctions on nearly a dozen U.S. officials for their role in suppressing pro-Palestinian protests that erupted on university campuses across the United States in condemnation of Israel’s bloody onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

