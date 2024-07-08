Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran sells caviar to 38 countries: IFO official

According to official statistics, Iran exported 4.784 tons of caviar to 38 countries during the Iranian year to March 19, which indicated a 37% rise compared to the previous year that stood at 3.5 tons.

Talking to Iran Daily, Nasser Karami-Rad, the director general of stock enhancement and conservation of aquatic genetic resources of the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) added that the country produced 4,760 tons of sturgeon meat as well as 21.612 tons of caviar during past Iranian year.

-- Exploring Iran’s swap of Turkmen gas to Iraq

A gas swap agreement was signed between Iran and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to supply 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas to Iraq through Iran. The strategic agreement is a win for all three countries, diversifying Turkmenistan’s export destinations, supplying gas to the north of Iran, and preventing electricity shortages in Iraq.

The contract was signed in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rozbahani, and head of state concern Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev.

-- Iran’s exports to Iraq up 27% in three months

Iran exported $3 billion worth of commodities to Iraq during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20), 27% percent more than the corresponding period in the previous year which stood at $2.346 billion.

Announcing the news, Farzad Piltan, an advisor to the head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization, said the main exported goods included natural gas, fresh apples, iron and steel ingots.

-- ‘Sala’ Held at Imam Reza Shrine to Mark Start of Muharram

Coincident with the start of the mourning month of Muharram, the “Sala” (meaning “to call”) ritual was held at the Imam Reza (AS) shrine in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad on Sunday.

The Sala ritual has been held annually for over three centuries just after the beginning of Muharram – the first month of the Islamic calendar – to mourn for Imam Hussein (AS).

-- Turkish Universities Import Iran-Made Nanoprofilometer

A nanoprofilometer designed and manufactured by the specialists at an Iranian company has been commercialized and exported to Turkey.

“At present, we produce 3D optical profilometer with nanometer accuracy (nanoprofilometer) and micrometer accuracy (microprofilometer). The nanoprofilometer version has been completely commercialized and is used in centers like Zanjan University and Gazi University in Türkiye,” said Solmaz Bigdeli, the commercial manager of the Iranian company.

-- Official: Technical Engineering Services’ Exports Jump

The chief executive of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPPRC) Masoud Moradi has announced a significant increase in the export of technical and engineering services in the electricity industry of the country.

Moradi noted that the R.I operation of gas-unit turbine of Mosul Power Plant in Iraq, with the currency yielding of $185,000, was successfully finished by the Iranian expert engineers.

-- Iranian photographers win 23 awards at Tajikistan’s Pamir International Salon of Photography

Iranian photographers have won 23 medals and honorable mentions from the 4th Pamir International Salon of Photography in Tajikistan. All the winning works from Iran and around the world are on display at an online gallery at the event website at Pamirexhibition.com.

The event consisted of six sections, including Open Monochrome, Open Color, Portrait, Landscape, Nature, and World in Focus, Honaronline reported.

-- Iran ranks first among Islamic nations in Leiden ranking 2024

Leiden University ranking system 2024 has included 46 Iranian universities among the top 1,506 universities worldwide, ranking the country first among Islamic nations in terms of the number of universities.

A total of 146 universities from Islamic countries are included in this year's ranking. Turkey with 40, Saudi Arabia with 16, Egypt with 15, and Pakistan with 13 universities are placed second and fifth.

-- Echoes of Karbala: Glimpses of Muharram mourning rituals

Every Muharram, hundreds of foreign nationals flock to Iran to experience its profound mourning traditions firsthand despite the language barrier.

Throughout the first ten days of the lunar month, numerous mourning rituals pay tribute to Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions, martyred in the tragic Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Celebrated with exceptional grandeur, these rituals hold a revered place in the hearts of the Iranian people. Each unique ritual conveys profound messages of sacrifice, justice, and devotion.

The zenith of Muharram observances is Ashura, the tenth day of the lunar month, marked by large gatherings at mosques and religious centers.

