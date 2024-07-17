Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 17

** IRAN DAILY

- US not an ‘honest mediator’ in Gaza crisis: Iran

Iran’s acting foreign minister says the United States is not an “honest mediator” in the issue of Palestine and Gaza as Washington is the biggest arm supplier to the Israeli regime. Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in an interview with Newsweek and in response to a question about the role of the United States in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

- Pezeshkian vows to promote public, private sectors’ engagement in economy

President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has pledged to pave the way for public and private sectors' participation in the fields of economy and production. During a meeting with a group of members of labor unions, Pezeshkian said, “Production is the backbone of the country’s economy, and be assured that without your participation, help, and cooperation, solving these problems is impossible,” IRNA reported.

- China ‘ready’ to work with new Iranian gov’t

China said it appreciates Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s recently announced favorable stance on the countries’ relations, voicing Beijing’s readiness to work with the Islamic Republic’s incoming administration. Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks at a news conference on Monday, Press TV reported.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Transition period like never before

The past 50 days have been a remarkable period for Iran, marked by significant challenges and triumphant successes. The nation faced an unexpected and tragic event with the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19. This profound shock to the country was met with resilience and effective management, culminating in a complex yet smoothly executed electoral process that maintained public satisfaction.

- Iran acting FM asserts Israel is losing war in West Asia

In an interview with Newsweek on Tuesday, acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani asserted that Israel is losing its battle against the Axis of Resistance in West Asia. Discussing the rise of the Axis of Resistance, which includes groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, Baqeri Kani highlighted the increasing coordination among these factions against Israel. He stated that the regional balance of power has shifted in favor of the Resistance since October 7, with Israel unable to alter this new dynamic despite escalating violence. "The Zionists have been trying to continue and intensify the killings and atrocities in Gaza to change the balance, but they have failed to achieve these objectives," he noted.

- Gaza resistance forces destroy Israeli tanks

The Palestinian resistance fighters continue to attack the Israeli military, which is said to be displaying signs of fatigue and frustration. The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, detonated a rocket from remnants left by the Israeli military, targeting “two enemy Merkava tanks in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood” in the southwest of Gaza City. According to a statement published by the al-Qassam Brigades, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) were present near the tanks at the time of the explosions, which “killed and injured” some occupation troops.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Shia Muslims mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom worldwide

Millions of Muslims worldwide have commemorated Ashura, a remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Shia Muslims in Iran and other countries took part in mourning rituals on Tuesday for Imam Hussein who was martyred along with his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

- Iran sitting volleyballers quest for eighth gold in Paralympic Games

Reigning world champion Iran prepares to take center stage at the sitting volleyball competition in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The sitting volleyball will be held from August 29 to September 7 at the North Paris Arena. Iran, a colossal force in men’s sitting volleyball, aims to reaffirm its dominance and extend its unparalleled legacy.

- China says ‘ready’ to advance comprehensive strategic partnership

China says it appreciates Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s recently announced favorable stance on the countries’ relations, voicing Beijing’s readiness to work with the Islamic Republic’s incoming administration. Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks at a news conference on Monday.

