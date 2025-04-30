Araqchi calls for enhancing cooperation between Iran and Algeria in international organizations

Tehran, IRNA -- Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the necessity of strengthening collaboration between Iran and Algeria within the international community and organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to support the rights of the Palestinian people.

Araqchi made these remarks during a phone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, during which they discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as its aggression against Lebanon. He called for increased coordination and cooperation among Islamic nations to halt the genocide of the Palestinian people and prevent the forced displacement of this defenseless nation.

Araqchi also updated Attaf on the latest developments regarding indirect talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States concerning the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

He also expressed gratitude to Algeria for its principled stance on Iran’s nuclear issue during a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

In response, the Algerian foreign minister expressed concern over the insecurity in the region caused by the actions of the Israeli regime. He condemned the massacre of innocent people in the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasizing the need for effective action by Islamic countries and the international community.

Attaf further expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion, as well as the Iranian people and the government of the Islamic Republic, regarding this tragic incident.

