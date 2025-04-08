Araqchi meets Algerian foreign minister in Algiers

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and addressing regional and international issues.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two diplomats reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in economic, commercial, cultural, and diplomatic arenas.

Araqchi and Attaf also exchanged views on pressing regional issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Israeli aggression in the region.

The foreign minister arrived in Algiers for high-level discussions aimed at deepening ties between Iran and Algeria.

Upon his arrival at Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport on Tuesday morning, he was warmly welcomed by Algeria’s deputy foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador.

In addition to meeting with Foreign Minister Attaf, Araqchi is scheduled to hold talks with other senior Algerian officials during his visit.

2050**4353