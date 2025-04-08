Araqchi arrives in Algeria on official visit

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived has arrived in Algiers for talks with Algerian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport on Tuesday morning, Araqchi was received and welcomed by Algeria’s deputy foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador.

During his trip, the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet and talk with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, and other high-ranking officials.

Bilateral issues, especially the follow-up of cooperation documents signed between the two sides, as well as key regional and international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, are the most important areas the foreign minister is expected to discuss with Algerian officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who has been accompanying Araqchi, also talked about the trip on his X social network.

As two important developing Islamic countries, Iran and Algeria have much in common and enjoy excellent relations, he wrote, adding, “We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations for the good of the two nations in all fields”.

Iran and Algeria have gradually stabilized their relations in recent years and are trying to consolidate and expand these relations further based on a common view of regional and international issues.

Araqchi met with Attaf in December on the sidelines of the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum in Portugal and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Last year, in a telephone conversation with the Algerian foreign minister, Araqchi praised the north African country’s principled position on the issue of Palestine and its support for the Palestinian resistance to gain the right to self-determination and freedom from the Israeli occupation.

Recently, President Masoud Pezeshkian extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on telephone and the two leaders expressed hope to deepen relations further.

