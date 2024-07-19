Jul 19, 2024, 9:43 AM
Yemen says targeted Tel Aviv in special military op.

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen says it has carried out a special military operation against Tel Aviv on Friday morning.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement that the Arab country’s army targeted Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine in a special operation.

Saree said the details of the operation will be announced subsequently.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it is investigating a suspected drone attack on Tel Aviv, which killed one person and injured at least 10.

The Yemeni armed forces have repeatedly targeted the interests of the Zionist regime and its supporters since the onset of the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip last October.

Yemen says its maritime operations will continue until the regime stops its aggression on Gaza.

