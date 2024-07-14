Yemeni missiles, drones hit Israeli positions, ship

According to IRNA, citing the Al-Masirah news network, Yemeni army spokesman Yahya Saree, in a statement, said that country’s naval, missile and drone forces conducted a joint operation against an Israeli ship (MSC UNIFIC) in the Gulf of Aden using a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The Yemeni armed forces also targeted Zionist military positions in the Umm al-Rashrash or Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine with a drone.

The spokesman said the operations were conducted successfully.

He also urged all Arab and Islamic armies to fulfill their religious, moral and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people. “We declare our full readiness to conduct joint military operations with any Arab or Islamic party that supports the oppressed people of Palestine”.

In the statement, he emphasized that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop as long as the Zionist aggression against Gaza and the siege of the Palestinian people in Gaza continue.

The Yemeni army first began its naval operation against Zionist ships in last October and put a ban on other vessels heading to ports in occupied territories. Dozens of ships, including those form the US and the West have been targeted in the Red and Arabian seas for breaching the ban.

The Yemeni army have repeatedly emphasized that navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea is free for other ships and they enjoy full security.

