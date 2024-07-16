Yemen conducts 3 operations against Israel-bound ships

According to the website of Yemen's Al-Masirah network, Saree said, in the first operation, vessel Bentley I was targeted in the Red Sea with several unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), drones and ballistic missiles.

In the second operation, the oil tanker Chios Lion was targeted in the Red Sea with a UUV, the spokesman further said.

The third operation, which was conducted jointly with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, involved an attack on the ship OLVIA that was successfully hit in the Mediterranean Sea, Saree added.

The spokesman reiterated that those ships were targeted because they had violated a Yemeni ban prohibiting vessels from entering ports in the occupied territories.

He also said that the latest operations were carried out in support of the Palestinian people and in response to the Israeli regime's massacre of people in Al-Mawasi refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the latest Yemeni operations in its official X account.

CENTCOM also said that its forces had destroyed five Yemeni drones, three over the Red Sea and two over Yemen.

It claimed that the unmanned aerial vehicles had presented “an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.”

Following the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Yemeni Armed Forces initiated conducting drone and missile attacks on ships affiliated with the regime and its advocates, especially the US and the UK in the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Yemen says its maritime operations will continue until the regime stops its aggression on Gaza.

