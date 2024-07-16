Netanyahu intends to destroy Israel: Opposition leader

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency on Tuesday, Gantz lashed out at Netanyahu for his policy on the release of Israeli captives still held in Gaza.

He said that Netanyahu wants to release the captives but he is worried about taking a political risk and “enemies” see this reality.

Gantz also blamed the prime minister for what he called weakening Israel prior to the October 7 Al-Aqsa Operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

He said that the judicial reforms made by Netanyahu, which increased his power and took place prior to the Gaza war, were “a judicial coup” that weakened Israel.

Gantz also pointed out to efforts made to remove Netanyahu from power, saying that he is interested to take the post.

Netanyahu is facing growing criticism from Israeli politicians and public over his handling of the Gaza war and his refusal to reach a deal with Hamas to release the captives, amid internal conflicts with other Israeli officials.

4208**4194