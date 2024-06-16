Israeli opposition leader calls for bringing down Netanyahu

Pointing to Netanyahu’s management of the Gaza war, Lapid said that a few weeks passed and the Zionist captives have not returned to their families yet.

They were left to die and there is someone who may have forgotten that he is the criminal and responsible for this, he added.

Netanyahu’s disgusting smile will bury his schemes and plans, leaving nothing behind, the Israeli opposition leader said, adding that the opposition should become united and bring down the failed cabinet.

Gadi Eisenkot, a resigned member of the war cabinet of the Israeli regime who resigned last week along with Benny Gantz, said in his first statement after leaving the cabinet early on Sunday that Netanyahu did not abide by his responsibility to pave the way for the return of the captives from Gaza.

In an interview with Channel 12, فاث spokesman for the army of the Israeli regime Daniel Hagari said the army will not be able to return all the captives from the Gaza Strip by resorting to military operations.

Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst with Haaretz newspaper, said that the regime is far from achieving absolute victory, and that the return of a large number of captives from Gaza is only possible through signing a contract with Hamas.

From the onset of the Gaza war, the Israeli army has tried to return the captives held by the resistance and destroy the Hamas movement. It failed to achieve its objectives in the devastating war, and the regime is now under international pressure for its genocidal onslaught in the enclave.

