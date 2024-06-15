Ex Israeli PM: War against Gaza has failed

According to Quds Press, Barak urged the Zionists to hold mass demonstrations against the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One million demonstrators should be mobilized and 50,000 protesters should gather in front of the Knesset and disable the cabinet, he added.

A solution should be found to return the captives and change the Israeli cabinet, he noted.

Earlier, in a note in the Zionist newspaper Haaretz, Barak said that the Israeli regime is facing the most dangerous crisis in its history and that its prime minister Netanyahu and his incompetent cabinet are the causes of the current disaster.

The crisis started on October 7, 2023, with the most terrible defeat in Israel’s history and the war is still going on, he added.

