Netanyahu's cabinet can be overthrown: Lapid

"The cabinet should be overthrown, I think it can be overthrown," Lapid said in comments carried by the Israeli media on Tuesday.

Lapid, a former prime minister, added that Benny Gantz' withdrawal from the war cabinet has given the opposition "the means" to bring down the cabinet.

Netanyahu dissolved the six-member war cabinet on Monday after Gantz, a former military chief, left the body that had been established to oversee the war on Gaza.

Lapid also demanded that deputy Knesset speaker Nissim Vaturi be removed for accusing anti-regime protesters of being a "branch" of Hamas.

Protesters have been taking to the streets regularly to demand early elections and a deal to release Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The protests turned violent on Monday as they marched toward Netanyahu's residence in occupied al-Quds.

