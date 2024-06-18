Jun 18, 2024, 4:29 PM
News ID: 85512928
T T
1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Netanyahu's cabinet can be overthrown: Lapid

Jun 18, 2024, 4:29 PM
News ID: 85512928
Netanyahu's cabinet can be overthrown: Lapid

Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli regime’s opposition leader Yair Lapid has slammed prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet as "deranged and incompetent," saying it can be overthrown by opposition forces.

"The cabinet should be overthrown, I think it can be overthrown," Lapid said in comments carried by the Israeli media on Tuesday.

Lapid, a former prime minister, added that Benny Gantz' withdrawal from the war cabinet has given the opposition "the means" to bring down the cabinet.

Netanyahu dissolved the six-member war cabinet on Monday after Gantz, a former military chief, left the body that had been established to oversee the war on Gaza.

Lapid also demanded that deputy Knesset speaker Nissim Vaturi be removed for accusing anti-regime protesters of being a "branch" of Hamas.

Protesters have been taking to the streets regularly to demand early elections and a deal to release Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The protests turned violent on Monday as they marched toward  Netanyahu's residence in occupied al-Quds.

4353**2053

1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .