BRICS expresses concern over unilateral sanctions

According to a Friday report by the TASS News Agency, BRICS lawmakers have issued a statement at the plenary session of the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum, expressing concern over the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures inconsistent with the UN Charter.

We recognize the negative impact of unilateral approaches that violate international law on the global economy and sustainable development, the statement read.

We express our concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures that are inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter and have a negative impact on economic growth, trade, energy, health, and food security, especially in developing countries, the document said.

The participants of the Forum expressed their support for an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, and rules-based multilateral trading system, in which the World Trade Organization (WTO) plays a central role.

BRICS lawmakers also called for the importance of strengthening economic and financial security, achieving the national development goals of the member states and the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy by 2025.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

On Thursday, the Iranian speaker headed a parliamentary delegation to the Russian city in a bid to use BRICS capacities for financial and trade interactions amid Western-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The 10th Parliamentary Forum of BRICS was held on Thursday and Friday.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join, during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

