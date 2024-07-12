Jul 13, 2024, 12:38 AM
Qalibaf: Countering US sanctions most important issue raised in BRICS

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamnad Baqer Qalibaf said that the most important issue raised in the BRICS members' meeting was to deal with US sanctions, adding that BRICS member countries control more than half of the world's population and 30% of the world's economic capacity.

On Friday evening, upon his return from the BRICS inter-parliamentary forum, which was hosted by the city of St. Petersburg, Russia, Qalibaf also announced that the most important focus of negotiations with the Russian president was on the North-South Corridor and the energy transmission line.

"Our discussion in BRICS is to deal with unilateral sanctions imposed by the US," he added.

Stating that BRICS member countries are creating parallel institutions like SWIFT, Qalibaf clarified that BRICS bilateral transactions are done in non-dollar currencies.

Also, during this trip, bilateral issues were pursued with countries such as Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Armenia.

