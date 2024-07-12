Qalibaf: Countering US sanctions most important issue raised in BRICS

On Friday evening, upon his return from the BRICS inter-parliamentary forum, which was hosted by the city of St. Petersburg, Russia, Qalibaf also announced that the most important focus of negotiations with the Russian president was on the North-South Corridor and the energy transmission line.

"Our discussion in BRICS is to deal with unilateral sanctions imposed by the US," he added.

Stating that BRICS member countries are creating parallel institutions like SWIFT, Qalibaf clarified that BRICS bilateral transactions are done in non-dollar currencies.

Also, during this trip, bilateral issues were pursued with countries such as Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Armenia.

