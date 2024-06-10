'BRICS should be voice of people who seek fairer, more multilateral world'

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

He emphasized the significance of BRICS in creating a fair, multilateral, and democratic world and highlighted the destructive impact of the Zionist regime's actions against the people of Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed the need to establish and strengthen new institutions and structures alongside the current dysfunctional systems due to unilateralism, nationalist supremacism, genocide, sanctions, blockades, and other illegal coercive measures.

Referring to the importance of BRICS in reshaping the world for the better, he underscored that the existing unjust and undemocratic structures governing the world are incapable of solving problems and improving the disorderly world situation.

Bagheri Kani also underlined the need for BRICS to prioritize and implement the reform of the financial systems based on Bretton Woods, which often hinder the development and progress of independent and developing countries.

He highlighted the necessity for BRICS members to collaborate in various areas, especially in finance, trade, investment, transportation, energy, technology, and innovation, to neutralize illegal, unilateral, and oppressive sanctions and establish sustainable international security.

Additionally, he emphasized Iran's strategic commitment to developing and strengthening positive relations based on mutual interests with neighboring countries and the region.

