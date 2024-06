Tehran Police Chief Abbas Ali Mohammadian made the announcement on Saturday, saying that 230 kilograms of meth and 120 kilograms of liquid meth were seized from the team.

He said that a number of drug traffickers were also arrested, without specifying the exact figure.

According to the police chief, a “coordinated operation” was carried out to dismantle the team that imported drugs at eastern borders and was operating in Tehran and northwest Iran.

