Large haul of narcotics seized in southeast Iran

Brigadier Doostali Jalilian, the police chief in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, made the remarks while speaking to IRNA on Sunday.

The successful and powerful operation against the gang was carried out in the vicinity of the provincial capital city Zahedan last night after careful observation of the gang’s activities, Jalilian noted.

He said that three vehicles and some military supplies were seized and the smugglers were chased.

“The chase continues until their arrest,” he added.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, over 4,000 police forces have been killed during the fight against drug smugglers and about 12,000 have been injured.

