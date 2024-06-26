Iran stresses determination to fight drug trafficking

On the occasion of World Drug Day on Wednesday, Kanaani in a Farsi post on his X account emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to combat drug trafficking.

He mentioned that Iran's cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as well as the sacrifice of thousands of lives, significant material and moral expenses, and the large volume of drug seizures in this high-risk geographical area, demonstrate Iran's strong determination to combat this global threat.

In a situation where international organizations have minimal cooperation with Iran in the ongoing fight, he said, adding that the harsh sanctions and unilateral coercive measures themselves pose an obstacle in the fight against this ominous phenomenon.

Kanaani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will persist in this fight to create a better and safer future for everyone.

