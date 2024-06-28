‘Canada prevented thousands of Iranians from attending Iran’s 14th presidential election’

Canada has overtly impeded Iranians from participating in the election, said Bagheri Kani while touring headquarters for the 14th presidential election for Iranians abroad based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Despite the follow-up by Iran, Canada did not prepare the ground for holding the election, he said.

The country once again showed its hostility to Iran, he said.

It was proved that Canadian authorities are not honest in their own claims, Bagheri Kani noted.

As many as 58,640 polling stations in Iran and 344 others abroad have been set up for the 14th presidential election.

Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian president and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

