Hezbollah releases footage to warn Israel amid potential war

Hezbollah releases footage to warn Israel amid potential war

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has released footage of vulnerable and strategic military targets of the Israeli regime to warn Tel Aviv against any future miscalculations.

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network, the Lebanese resistance published drone footage plus excerpts of a speech made by Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who warned that the enemy would regret it if they initiate any war against Lebanon.

Hezbollah released the footage of aerial images of special Israeli positions, which are on the list to be targeted by the Lebanese resistance in case the Zionist regime dares to initiate a war against the Arab country, and warned that the strikes on such targets will return the regime to the Stone Age.

Some of the targets shown in the aerial images include the Haifa oil refinery, Ben Gurion Airport, Ashdod Port, Haifa Port, a satellite military base in the Judea region, and military bases in the Negev and Galilee areas.

In response to the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza, Hezbollah fighters have carried out hundreds of drone and missile attacks on the regime’s military positions in the last eight months.

