Iraqi resistance to help Hezbollah if Israeli regime wages war on Lebanon: Report

According to a Saturday report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the Hezbollah brigades in Iraq have announced their readiness to participate alongside Hezbollah, if they agree, in confronting any possible Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Kadhim al-Fartusi, a spokesperson for Iraqi resistance group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada has said that Hezbollah enjoys high capabilities, full equipment, qualitative armament, and large numbers of fighters, which are sufficient to repel the largest aggression, regardless of the enemy’s capabilities.

If the presence of the Iraqi fighters is required in southern Lebanon, we will be the first confronting Zionist aggression, since this is an Islamic and Arab issue, he added.

The Israeli regime and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire along Lebanon’s southern border almost daily since the Gaza onslaught began on October 7.

Hezbollah says its operations are meant to support the Gaza resistance and to put pressure on the regime to stop the genocide in Gaza, which has so far left over 37,400 Gazans deaths, most of them women and children.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military has said that its Northern Command had approved operational plans for war with Lebanon.

