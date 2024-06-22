Jun 22, 2024, 6:03 PM
Hezbollah targets Zionist military building in northern occupied lands

Hezbollah targets Zionist military building in northern occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has carried out an attack against a building in northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories in which a number of Zionist soldiers had gathered, local media reported.

Al Ahd News cited a statement by Hezbollah on Saturday that the building has been targeted directly.  

It said that the attack was in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and in retaliation for recent Zionist strikes against villages in southern Lebanon.

There are also reports that a Zionist killer drone has targeted a vehicle in Khiara in Lebanon's West Beqaa District.  

The Zionist Army has claimed that Ayman Ghatma, a senior member of al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya has been assassinated in the attack.

Al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya has not yet confirmed his assassination.

