Lebanon’s Islamic Group confirms martyrdom of its fighter in Zionist attack

The Islamic Group issued a statement on Saturday night, several hours after its fighter Ayman Hashem Ghatmeh lost his life in an Israeli attack in Western Beqaa District, Beirut-based Al Manar TV Network reported.

The group called the killing “a new crime” committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanese and Palestinian nations.

It emphasized that the killing will not deter the group from carrying out its duty in defending the Lebanese people in the south and people in Palestine.

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone had targeted a car in Western Beqaa District, leaving a Lebanese citizen dead.

Since the onset of the Gaza war in early October, the Israeli regime has been engaged in clashes with Lebanese groups at Lebanon’s southern border.

The groups, which include the Hezbollah Resistance Movement, say that they aim to provide support to Gazans and their resistance fighters battling the regime.

The clashes however have intensified in the past few weeks, raising concerns over a full-blown war.

4194