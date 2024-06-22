Tel Aviv to be wiped off map before first missile attack on Beirut: Analyst

Atwan wrote in an article in the Rai al-Youm newspaper that the Zionist regime’s officials, such as war minister Yoav Gallant, have threatened Lebanon and its resistance fighters on numerous occasions, but if he has the ability to carry out these threats, he should either do so or remain silent, because we are confident that Tel Aviv will disappear from the map before the first missile is fired towards the suburbs of Beirut.

According to the analyst, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Wednesday speech brought about three reactions from Cyprus, Israeli media, and military analysts as well as a famous The New York Times journalist.

The first reaction came from President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, who immediately rejected any participation of his country in any hostile actions against Lebanon after the end of Nasrallah's speech, Atwan mentioned.

Secondly, there is a consensus among Zionist media outlets, military analysts, and working or retired generals of the regime that it is facing its worse security, military, economic, and psychological conditions, and that Hezbollah’s drones are more dangerous than its missiles, especially after the successful mission of the Hodhod drone in northern occupied Palestine, he warned.

Thirdly, Thomas Friedman wrote in an article for The New York Times that the Israel that we knew is in decline and is now facing war on three fronts of Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and a great power named Iran that seeks to destroy Israel using its military arms in the region, the Arab analyst said, warning that Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet may drag the US into a war in the Middle East, which will benefit China and Russia.

