Hezbollah retaliates with rocket barrage after Israel kills member

According to the Al-Ahed news agency, Hezbollah issued a statement on Thursday announcing that the fighter named Abbas Ibrahim Hamza Hamada, born in 1965 from the town of Shahabiye in southern Lebanon, has been martyred.

The statement was issued following an Israeli drone attack on his vehicle in Deir Kifa town located in Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah added that the Islamic resistance fighters, in support of the steadfast people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and their brave and dignified resistance as well as in response to this assassination in Deir Kifa, targeted the Zareit military base of the Zionist enemy with tens of Katyusha rockets.

Some Israeli media outlets also reported the firing of dozens of rockets from Lebanon into occupied northern Palestine.

Following the onset of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah started targeting Israeli military positions in the north of the occupied territories, but the Zionist military hits residential areas of southern Lebanon, killing Hezbollah memebrs and civilians.

4208**4353