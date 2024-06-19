Hezbollah carries out missile attacks against Zionist targets

Al Mayadeen TV said on Wednesday that sirens were heard following the attacks in northern Palestine.

The Zionist news outlets also said that nearly 30 missiles were hit by Hezbollah which damaged buildings and caused fire in different parts of Qiryat Shemona.

Hezbollah has said in a statement that a Zionist barrack has been hit in the attacks.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

