Jun 19, 2024, 5:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85514242
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah carries out missile attacks against Zionist targets

Jun 19, 2024, 5:41 PM
News ID: 85514242
Hezbollah carries out missile attacks against Zionist targets

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has fired dozens of missiles and rockets on Zionist targets in the northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories, local media reported.

Al Mayadeen TV said on Wednesday that sirens were heard following the attacks in northern Palestine.

The Zionist news outlets also said that nearly 30 missiles were hit by Hezbollah which damaged buildings and caused fire in different parts of Qiryat Shemona.

Hezbollah has said in a statement that a Zionist barrack has been hit in the attacks.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

9341**2050

1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .