Nasrallah says attack on al-Jalil still on the table

Nasrallah said on Wednesday that the military, security and deterrence image of the Zionist enemy is on the verge of collapse.

The enemies came to know from October 8 that their positions will come under attack, Nasrallah said, pledging to continue with targeting the Zionist positions.

He referred to new weapons of Hezbollah, noting that they have not yet unveiled their new arms.

We have a great number of drones and produce a number of our required missiles, he said.

He added that Hezbollah has no fear of Zionist threats against Lebanon and is prepared for tough days.

Nasrallah warned Cyprus against helping the Zionist army, noting that if Cyprus allows Tel Aviv to use its airports and bases for targeting Lebanon, it will become part of the war.

9341**2050