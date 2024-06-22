Iran seventh largest raw steel producer of world in May: World Steel Association

The report on the global production of raw steel in May 2024 that was released a few hours ago indicates that Iran ranked seventh in terms of monthly production among the top steel producers in the world for the first time in 2024.

The Islamic Republic produced 3.3 million metric tons of steel, with a point-to-point growth of 2.1 percent and a 9.1 percent increase in production of the commodity in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

It is noteworthy that in terms of the volume of Iran’s raw steel production in the first five months of the current year, the country produced 14 million metric tons of raw steel and ranked ninth among world’s top producers after Germany and Turkiye with a production of 16.2 million metric tons and 15.5 million metric tons in the same period respectively.

According to the report, raw steel production in the first five months of the current year increased in states such as Turkiye, Iran, India, Germany, and Brazil compared to the same period last year, but the production level experienced a decline in China, Japan, the United States, Russia, and South Korea in that period.

