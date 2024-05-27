May 27, 2024, 12:17 PM
Iran’s raw steel output up 1.1% y/y in month to April 19: ISPA

Tehran, IRNA – As announced by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), Iran’s raw steel output rose by 1.1% y/y in the month to April 19, 2024.

According to the latest report released by the ISPA, Iran's semi-finished steel production has reached 3.166 million metric tons in the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 to April 19).

Of the mentioned amount, a 1.1% increase in semi-finished steel production, some 2% increase in total production of steel products, the 5.7% increase in pellet production, and the 10.4% increase in sponge iron production are among the most important achievements in the first month of the Iranian calendar year.

According to new data released by the ISPA, in the mentioned period, the production of iron ore concentrate shows a 4% increase.

Steel beams production decreased by 14.9%, and coated sheets production decreased by 4.8%, and production of hot and cold sheets show 1.2% increase, according to the statistics.

