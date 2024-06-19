Jun 19, 2024, 1:48 PM
Colombia president: Israelis seek removal of ‘international convict’ Netanyahu

Tehran, IRNA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “international convict” due to the occupying regime’s crimes in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Petro pointed to the mass protests inside occupied Palestine against the Israeli regime’s cabinet, saying the protesters call for the removal of Netanyahu.

“150,000 Israelis in demonstration call for the removal of international convict Netanyahu,” he wrote.

Colombia has cut off its diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime over the Gaza war, which has killed over 37,000 Palestinians since early October.

Last month, Petro said that Netanyahu is committing barbarism and genocide against the people of Gaza, telling him that “dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and elderly people does not make you a hero.”

