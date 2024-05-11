Colombian president urges ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Petro said in his X account that Netanyahu is not stopping genocide which indicates the necessity of the issuance of an international warrant for his detention by the ICC.

He added that the UN Security Council should consider the creation of peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip.

Colombia has recently cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its genocidal war on Gaza. Speaking to a large crowd marking International Workers’ Day in Bogota, Petro said, “If Palestine dies, humanity dies.”

Some 210 days into the war on Gaza, the death toll of the Zionist regime’s incessant air and artillery strikes on the besieged Palestinian strip has reached 34,904.

7129**4354