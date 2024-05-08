US complicit in Israel's Gaza genocide: Congresswoman

“It’s no coincidence that immediately after our government sent the Israeli apartheid regime over $14 billion with absolutely no conditions on upholding human rights, Netanyahu began a ground invasion of Rafah to continue the genocide of Palestinians—with ammunition and bombs paid for by our tax dollars” she said in a statement cited by IRNA on Wednesday morning.

Over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians, including over 600,000 children, are trapped in Rafah, living in makeshift tents, without food, clean water, sanitation, medicine, or any form of shelter. Israeli forces have already killed over 35,000 Palestinians, and the families displaced in Rafah will now face even more unimaginable human suffering, the statement said.

But she rebuked American lawmakers for making a lip service and turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians. “Many of my colleagues are going to express concern and horror at the crimes against humanity that are about to unfold, even though they just voted to send Netanyahu billions more in weapons”.

Do not be misled, they gave their consent for these atrocities, and our country is actively participating in genocide, he explained.

The Muslim member of the US House has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for their inaction to stop Israeli mayhem in Gaza and rather sending more weapons to Israel to make Netanyahu and his regime to massacre more Palestinians.

Tlaib also urged the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his Zionist aide in order to hold them accountable for the genocide.

