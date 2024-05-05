Netanyahu concerned as ICC mulls arrest warrant

A big scandal may happen with the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli officials at the International Criminal Court, Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening as quoted by Palestine's Sama news agency.

However, he looked defiant as he said: “No pressure from the world can prevent us from defending ourselves and we will stand alone if we were to do so”

Netanyahu went on to say that he will not agree to the conditions of Hamas in the ceasefire negotiations.

He also issued rhetoric against Iran and the ongoing protests at American universities elsewhere. “We are facing two fronts: the first front is Iran and its agents and the second is the volcano of anti-Semitism that is spreading lies all over the world.”

Netanyahu and his inner circle are alarmed over Israeli media reports that the ICC may secretly issue arrest warrants for officials of the Zionist regime over their role in the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Even though the Israeli regime denies the charge of genocide but the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its ruling in January on a case filed by South Africa, found it is "plausible" that Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention.

The ICJ case led to one of the most unprecedented isolation of the Zionists at international forums.

