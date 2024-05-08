Dutch lawyers call on ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

According to the Al Jazeera TV network, the lawyers urged the ICC to speed up the arrest of the Israeli officials immediately after the issuance of the arrest warrant.

The Hebrew language newspaper Yedioth Aharonot had quoted a Zionist official as saying it is possible the ICC would issue an arrest warrant for Israeli officials confidentially.

The Israeli regime’s media outlets reported that the US administration is attempting to get in the way of the ICC when it comes to issuing such an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

The Zionist regime’s Walla news website reported Netanyahu’s non-stop calls to US President Joe Biden to urge him to help stop the issuance of the arrest warrant.

